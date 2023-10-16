Sign up
Reason For The Season
I love tomatoes! I grew 9 varieties this year. I have some early and some later in the season. I also ripen many inside late in the season.
16th Oct 23
Junan Heath
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings.
Beryl Lloyd
A delightful frame full of a variety of tomatoes ! Love the patterns and colours in the different varieties !
October 16th, 2023
Diana
How fabulous, I never even knew there were so many varieties! Amazing capture of these different sizes and colours.
October 16th, 2023
wendy frost
A wonderful flat lay and variety of tomatoes and colours. I grew some very small dark cherry coloured tomatoes this year they were delicious.
October 16th, 2023
