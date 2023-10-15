Sign up
Previous
Photo 1785
Waiting For A Breeze
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
3
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2880
photos
148
followers
131
following
489% complete
View this month »
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful
October 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , love the light and silkiness of down all ready for that puff of wind .Great dark bokeh in the background ! fav
October 15th, 2023
