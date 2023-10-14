Previous
Last Garden Rose by paintdipper
Photo 1784

Last Garden Rose

Only the template is from the older date, picture and colors are from today.
Sorry for the mix up.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
488% complete

Lesley ace
Beautiful subtle tones
October 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning, love your colour palette too
October 14th, 2023  
