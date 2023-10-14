Sign up
Previous
Photo 1784
Last Garden Rose
Only the template is from the older date, picture and colors are from today.
Sorry for the mix up.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2879
photos
149
followers
131
following
488% complete
View this month »
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
15th February 2011 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Beautiful subtle tones
October 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 14th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, love your colour palette too
October 14th, 2023
