Photo 1783
Camera Date
Out shooting with my husband at a local pond.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
4
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
Renee Salamon
ace
Great storytelling
October 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I agree with Renee, it's a great story telling image.
October 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this!
October 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one. Photographing a photographer
October 14th, 2023
