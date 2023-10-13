Previous
Camera Date by paintdipper
Photo 1783

Camera Date

Out shooting with my husband at a local pond.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Renee Salamon ace
Great storytelling
October 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I agree with Renee, it's a great story telling image.
October 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this!
October 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice one. Photographing a photographer
October 14th, 2023  
