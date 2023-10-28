Sign up
Previous
Photo 1798
Will They Be Yellow Or Orange
They used to be green.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2893
photos
152
followers
136
following
492% complete
View this month »
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Dave
ace
Both! Beautifully lit.
October 28th, 2023
summerfield
ace
they will fall off but they will be reddish orange. aces!
October 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2023
