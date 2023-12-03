Previous
Snow Newfie by paintdipper
Photo 1834

Snow Newfie

We'll be getting snow all day. Newfies love it!
This is Sir Lancelot, he is our big Landseer Newfoundland dog he weights 140 pounds. Lots to love!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
@paintdipper
Beverley ace
Ooo adorable…
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Awww, I'm in love! Sir Lancelot is beautiful. My friend had a black Newfie called Guiness.
December 3rd, 2023  
