Previous
Photo 1836
Today Is Just A PILL
Off to the hospital my husband is having surgery.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
1836
Mark
ace
I hope all goes well and that he has a complete and rapid recovery.
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wishing your husband a fast recovery.
December 5th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Sending best wishes for renewed good health.
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I know what you mean.
December 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My best wishes
December 5th, 2023
