Previous
Today Is Just A PILL by paintdipper
Photo 1836

Today Is Just A PILL

Off to the hospital my husband is having surgery.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark ace
I hope all goes well and that he has a complete and rapid recovery.
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wishing your husband a fast recovery.
December 5th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Sending best wishes for renewed good health.
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I know what you mean.
December 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My best wishes
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise