Holiday Decorating by paintdipper
Photo 1846

Holiday Decorating

15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Shutterbug
Pretty decorations. I love this as a still life.
December 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Lovely still life capture.
December 15th, 2023  
Beverley
Beautiful
December 15th, 2023  
summerfield
exquisitely lovely! what did you use for the snow dusting? aces!
December 15th, 2023  
Babs
Lovely decorations. This would make a beautiful Christmas card.
December 15th, 2023  
