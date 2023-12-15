Sign up
Photo 1846
Holiday Decorating
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
christmas
,
berries
,
ornaments
,
pinecone
,
(pine
,
needles)
Shutterbug
ace
Pretty decorations. I love this as a still life.
December 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely still life capture.
December 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
December 15th, 2023
summerfield
ace
exquisitely lovely! what did you use for the snow dusting? aces!
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely decorations. This would make a beautiful Christmas card.
December 15th, 2023
