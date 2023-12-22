Previous
Christmas Ball by paintdipper
Photo 1853

Christmas Ball

22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great light
December 22nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
December 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully captured!
December 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. fav.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise