Photo 1862
Happy New Year Everyone!
Everyone is watching the clock for 2024
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Clever presentation. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and thankyou. Happy New Year to you, too.
December 31st, 2023
