Saying Good-bye by paintdipper
Photo 1861

Saying Good-bye

Good-bye to the Christmas season.
Taking down the tree.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Junan Heath

Paul J ace
So early! The 12 days of Christmas aren't even up yet. Nice composition by the way.
December 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful still life
December 30th, 2023  
