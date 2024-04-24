Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1977
Pink Gerbera Daisy
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3072
photos
182
followers
183
following
541% complete
View this month »
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
One of my favorite flowers! One by itself can look so elegant in the proper vase!
April 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully captured flower
April 25th, 2024
Brigette
ace
such a lovely colour
April 25th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Snow in the background? Beautiful blooms and detail
April 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot with details.
April 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh! Gerberas were my sister's favorite! Wonder if they have them in Heaven... Beautiful!
April 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close