Previous
Pink Gerbera Daisy by paintdipper
Photo 1977

Pink Gerbera Daisy

24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
One of my favorite flowers! One by itself can look so elegant in the proper vase!
April 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautifully captured flower
April 25th, 2024  
Brigette ace
such a lovely colour
April 25th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Snow in the background? Beautiful blooms and detail
April 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot with details.
April 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh! Gerberas were my sister's favorite! Wonder if they have them in Heaven... Beautiful!
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise