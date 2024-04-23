Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1976
Tahiti Daffodil
The double petals and bicolor are pretty.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3071
photos
182
followers
183
following
541% complete
View this month »
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
April
ace
Lovely!
April 24th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very beautiful blooms!
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close