Catkins On The Willow by paintdipper
Photo 1978

Catkins On The Willow

The name Catkins is thought to come from the old Dutch word katteken, meaning kitten.
So appropriate and cute.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Junan Heath

Corinne C ace
Beautiful! I love the light
April 25th, 2024  
