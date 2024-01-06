Sign up
Previous
Photo 1868
The Beginning
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
6
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2963
photos
161
followers
152
following
511% complete
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Privacy
Public
Tags
grapes
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice!
January 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful lighting and bold contrast of color and background!
January 6th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
What a great image, I just want to drink it in!
January 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this. Terrific idea for Beginning.
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastc
January 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely photo!
January 6th, 2024
