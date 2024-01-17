Previous
Flurries by paintdipper
Flurries

17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Lesley
Ah beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley
Sooo cute… wonderful capture. A fluffy delight
January 17th, 2024  
gloria jones
Splendid focus
January 17th, 2024  
