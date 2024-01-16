Sign up
Previous
Photo 1878
Winter Tea Party For Two
Winter has finally found us.
More snow tonight.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
7
5
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2973
photos
165
followers
154
following
514% complete
View this month »
FBailey
ace
The UK would shut down for sure with half of that!
January 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😀 good capture
January 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow.
January 16th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
That's a lot of snow
January 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love this!
January 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It looks so pretty, but so deep. I hope you are able to get out.
January 17th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah....I kinda like this, nice find!
January 17th, 2024
