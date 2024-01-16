Previous
Winter Tea Party For Two by paintdipper
Winter Tea Party For Two

Winter has finally found us.
More snow tonight.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
FBailey ace
The UK would shut down for sure with half of that!
January 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😀 good capture
January 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
January 16th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
That's a lot of snow
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love this!
January 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It looks so pretty, but so deep. I hope you are able to get out.
January 17th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yeah....I kinda like this, nice find!
January 17th, 2024  
