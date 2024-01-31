Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Wabi Sabi Seashell
These holes are so common in fossil shells and limestone that they are actually given a trace fossil name, Entobia. They are eroded out by clionid sponges.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
5
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2988
photos
166
followers
160
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w5
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful image of nature at work.
January 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat shapes
January 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 31st, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome image and information
February 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
So beautiful and weathered.
February 1st, 2024
