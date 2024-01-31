Previous
Wabi Sabi Seashell by paintdipper
Wabi Sabi Seashell

These holes are so common in fossil shells and limestone that they are actually given a trace fossil name, Entobia. They are eroded out by clionid sponges.
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful image of nature at work.
January 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat shapes
January 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome image and information
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
So beautiful and weathered.
February 1st, 2024  
