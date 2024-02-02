Sign up
Photo 1895
Dried Leaf Art
This is a large old leaf from a Sycamore tree.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
2
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
Tags
52wc-2024-w5
Louise & Ken
ace
"Art" indeed! "Gilded", it would become a cabinet treasure!
February 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
February 3rd, 2024
