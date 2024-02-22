Previous
3 French Mastiffs by paintdipper
3 French Mastiffs

Out shopping for dog food at Hannaford grocery store.
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Casablanca ace
Ha, very funny!
February 23rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A great fun shot - fav!

Ian
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Omw, those faces are so hilarious! Well spotted and captured.
February 23rd, 2024  
