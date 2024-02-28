Sign up
Previous
Photo 1921
Dewy Day
The weather here has been 50 degrees the past few days. Today was warm and foggy. I guess the groundhog was right!
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
5
6
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3016
photos
172
followers
166
following
526% complete
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Beverley
ace
That made me giggle… probably right
What a wonderful photo… so delicate and spot on!
February 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful waterdrops
February 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting, beautiful capture.
February 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely capture
February 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful focus
February 28th, 2024
