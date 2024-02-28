Previous
Dewy Day by paintdipper
Dewy Day

The weather here has been 50 degrees the past few days. Today was warm and foggy. I guess the groundhog was right!
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beverley
That made me giggle… probably right
What a wonderful photo… so delicate and spot on!
February 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful waterdrops
February 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Nice spotting, beautiful capture.
February 28th, 2024  
Corinne C
Such a lovely capture
February 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Wonderful focus
February 28th, 2024  
