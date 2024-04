Not Waiting For Spring

I planted this flowerpot succulent inside garden.

In the center of the pot is a Varieata Crassula. Front left is Sunset hens and chicks, and right is Red Cobweb hens and chicks. The back left is Blue Echeveria, and the right is Devotion Echeveria.

On Thursday and Friday, we are getting a big snowstorm here in N.H.