Indigo Tomatoes by paintdipper
Photo 2029

Indigo Tomatoes

Try a new variety this summer :)
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Beverley ace
They are gorgeous… delish
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful and unusual, they look like round aubergines. Lovely shot and bokeh.
June 16th, 2024  
Dave ace
Yummy
June 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
June 16th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
They're a lovely colour.
June 16th, 2024  
