Dempsey Red Velvet by paintdipper
Photo 2051

Dempsey Red Velvet

Early morning light.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a gorgeous color! So deep.
July 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
July 9th, 2024  
Faye Turner
Beautiful
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very regal color!
July 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! What a rich color!
July 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Rich and lovely.
July 9th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
That is such a deep beauty and a nice photo. It even looks velvety.
July 9th, 2024  
