Skipper Butterfly In Hiding by paintdipper
Photo 2052

Skipper Butterfly In Hiding

9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful depth and silhouette
July 9th, 2024  
KV
Super cool! Fav! I think that it may be a skipper butterfly.
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath
@kvphoto Thank you KV you are right, skipper butterfly :)
July 9th, 2024  
