Photo 2053
Buttered Popcorn Daylily
Biggest yellow buds and blooms.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
8
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
July 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
July 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sublimely beautiful!
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Gorgeous. I have a bed of these too.
July 10th, 2024
