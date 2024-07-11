Sign up
Previous
Photo 2054
Nona's Garnet Spider Daylily
Showers this morning, 106 degrees this afternoon, and more showers this evening. Crazy weather!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
7
5
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3149
photos
190
followers
194
following
562% complete
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, love the raindrops
July 11th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful color
July 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super lovely!
July 11th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous Daylily. Nice capture and cool water droplets.
July 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Love all that moisture… beautiful.
July 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
gorgeous lilies and great capture of the raindrops
July 11th, 2024
