Previous
Nona's Garnet Spider Daylily by paintdipper
Photo 2054

Nona's Garnet Spider Daylily

Showers this morning, 106 degrees this afternoon, and more showers this evening. Crazy weather!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
562% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, love the raindrops
July 11th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful color
July 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super lovely!
July 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous Daylily. Nice capture and cool water droplets.
July 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Love all that moisture… beautiful.
July 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
gorgeous lilies and great capture of the raindrops
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise