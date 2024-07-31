Previous
Purple Petunia Bokeh by paintdipper
Photo 2074

Purple Petunia Bokeh

Wild Horses Daylily
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely flower, colours and bokeh
August 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's delightful with the purple.
August 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty!
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo pretty
August 1st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love it, great.
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise