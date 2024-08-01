Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2075
Peeking Inside Big Kiss
Daylily
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3170
photos
189
followers
191
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
George
ace
Stunning.
August 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So cool!
August 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Exquisite image!
August 1st, 2024
KV
ace
Amazing!
August 1st, 2024
Vincent
ace
Great macro shot!
August 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic detail!
August 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close