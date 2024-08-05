Sign up
Photo 2079
Horn Worm!
This is the monster in my tomato garden. I took out 7 today and I will have to look over my plants daily. I pick them off and lay them on the dunes for the birds to eat.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. I can see he must be a nuisance though. He could demolish your tomatoes in no time by the look of him.
August 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! What an incredible capture! Glad we haven't seen anything like this on our tomato plants!
August 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome shot!
August 5th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Woaw!
August 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot!
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely amazing
August 5th, 2024
