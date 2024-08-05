Previous
Horn Worm! by paintdipper
Horn Worm!

This is the monster in my tomato garden. I took out 7 today and I will have to look over my plants daily. I pick them off and lay them on the dunes for the birds to eat.
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Babs
He is gorgeous. I can see he must be a nuisance though. He could demolish your tomatoes in no time by the look of him.
August 5th, 2024  
Barb
Wow! What an incredible capture! Glad we haven't seen anything like this on our tomato plants!
August 5th, 2024  
Mags
Awesome shot!
August 5th, 2024  
Vincent
Woaw!
August 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
Fantastic shot!
August 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow absolutely amazing
August 5th, 2024  
