Monarch Butterfly Chrysalis by paintdipper
Photo 2080

Monarch Butterfly Chrysalis

The first one I have found this year :)
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
569% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful and so fascinating.
August 6th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
That's Awesome. Great find
August 6th, 2024  
