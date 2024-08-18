Previous
Looking Through The Lattice Fence by paintdipper
Photo 2092

Looking Through The Lattice Fence

Rainy day
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Corinne C ace
Clever framing
August 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Rain makes the flowers grow.
August 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this framing
August 19th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Clever and beautiful!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful, clever framing!
August 19th, 2024  
