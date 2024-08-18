Sign up
Previous
Photo 2092
Looking Through The Lattice Fence
Rainy day
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
5
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3187
photos
188
followers
191
following
573% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th August 2024 5:11pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
Clever framing
August 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Rain makes the flowers grow.
August 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this framing
August 19th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Clever and beautiful!
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful, clever framing!
August 19th, 2024
