Coprinopsis Atramentaria by paintdipper
Photo 2093

Coprinopsis Atramentaria

Commonly known as ink cap, or inky cap this fungus is edible, (although POISONUS when combined with alcohol). According to Wikipedia.

We have had so much rain these are growing in the bales of hay, I use to put under my pumpkins.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
Mags ace
Aren't they beautiful! I've never seen any growing in hay bales. That's interesting.
August 19th, 2024  
