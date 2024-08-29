Previous
Gathering Pollen by paintdipper
Photo 2101

Gathering Pollen

My computer has been down, I'll start filling in the missing photos tomorrow.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup shot.
August 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great macro shot!
August 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful macro!
August 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great macro!
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Welcome back! Hope your computer woes are done. Lovely upside down bee
August 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous focus
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise