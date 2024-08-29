Sign up
Previous
Photo 2101
Gathering Pollen
My computer has been down, I'll start filling in the missing photos tomorrow.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
3
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3196
photos
188
followers
191
following
575% complete
View this month »
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous closeup shot.
August 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great macro shot!
August 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful macro!
August 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great macro!
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Welcome back! Hope your computer woes are done. Lovely upside down bee
August 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous focus
August 29th, 2024
