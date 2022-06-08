Sign up
Previous
Next
87 / 365
Ants Marching
He wakes up in the morning
Does his teeth bite to eat and he's rolling
Never changes a thing
The week ends, the week begins
https://youtu.be/ibp-j0e6cnE
It could also be titled open up and say ahh take two.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
3
0
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th June 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-86
,
macro-outdoors
,
openupandsayahh
moni kozi
ace
The level of detail on the ant is ASTONISHING!
Excellent shot.
June 9th, 2022
Pam
ace
@monikozi
Thank you Moni
June 9th, 2022
Anita W
Wow, amazing close up
June 9th, 2022
