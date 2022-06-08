Previous
Ants Marching by pamalama
87 / 365

Ants Marching

He wakes up in the morning
Does his teeth bite to eat and he's rolling
Never changes a thing
The week ends, the week begins
https://youtu.be/ibp-j0e6cnE

It could also be titled open up and say ahh take two.

8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
moni kozi ace
The level of detail on the ant is ASTONISHING!
Excellent shot.
June 9th, 2022  
Pam ace
@monikozi Thank you Moni
June 9th, 2022  
Anita W
Wow, amazing close up
June 9th, 2022  
