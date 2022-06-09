Previous
Dirty Bird by pamalama
Dirty Bird

This Robin is psychotic. It has attacked my windows for 2 months. I have had to put sheets on my sliding glass doors, and hang cd's on all of my windows. The cd's did not work, and I got tired of sheets hanging on my doors. I bought a couple owls, and that seems to keep him away from the doors, but he still goes after the windows every day. When I am outside he sits on that wire, and yells at me non stop. He, and his misses poop everywhere. They have already had one set of babies, and she is sitting on another batch of eggs under our deck. I added that texture because that is what my windows look like. To make matters worse another couple has moved in under our gazebo. I now have 2 sets of crazy Robins yelling at me when I am gardening or just having my morning coffee. It is quite bizarre, and so is this edit. lol
Pam

moni kozi ace
I find your story insane! The little pricks!
The edit is awesome. you should use it for the album cover challenge, if you find a suitable band and title.
June 10th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Wow, I only ever think of them as being sweet adorable little birds, singing lovely songs all day long. Sounds pain staking.
June 10th, 2022  
Pam ace
@monikozi Thank you. That is a great idea. I have been wanting to participate in that challenge.
June 10th, 2022  
Pam ace
@kartia I have always thought about them that way too. Every year there is a pair that nests here. Those ones never did anything crazy like these ones.
June 10th, 2022  
