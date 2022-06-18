Previous
Vanessa Collier by pamalama
Vanessa Collier

We Spent the day at the New York State blues festival. There was so much good music. The highlight of the day was when this very talented woman came down into the audience with her saxophone. She was amazing!
https://youtu.be/oams93CwIKU
Pam

Mariana Visser
awesome capture. I can almost hear her playing
June 21st, 2022  
