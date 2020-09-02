Previous
Next
Raising her hand in class by pandorasecho
Photo 3317

Raising her hand in class

What the first day of first grade looks like.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise