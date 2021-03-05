Previous
Blue 1 by pandorasecho
Photo 3501

Blue 1

I used to think the slogan “365 days of summer vacation” sounded great but now we have been out of school for 365 days as of March 13 and it doesn’t sound anything but blue.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
