Photo 3517
Pink 3
The teacher - recharging
With the socially distant pandemic school that she has done for a year now, Daisy can go to class anywhere as long as she has WiFi and her tablet.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
rainbow2021
365 Project
