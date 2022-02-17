Previous
Clouds and lines by pandorasecho
Photo 3850

Clouds and lines

The word of the day being cloud and the emphasis for Flash of red being lines and lots of black. This is out the restaurant window, when the window it shared the corner with was reflecting the Venetian blinds onto the clouds in this pane.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
This is really nice, Dixie.
February 18th, 2022  
