The next generation by pandorasecho
The next generation

After raising my boys on Harry Potter, it is delightful to see the passion and enthusiasm Daisy has as she is about 1/3 of the way through book three and dreaming of Hogwarts even when not reading.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

