Photo 4274
Recall
Last year my 30 shot subject was the Crystal Ball. So to focus it on this years subject at least once seems appropriate
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6222
photos
64
followers
64
following
Tags
30-shots2023
John Falconer
ace
Great idea. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
April 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
April 17th, 2023
