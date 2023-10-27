Sign up
Photo 4467
Bubbly
My Autistic grandson can be soothed more by bubbles than by anything.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6585
photos
64
followers
65
following
1223% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
oct23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 27th, 2023
