Grateful for food

The challenge for today asked for the food you are most grateful for. My food loving mind flooded with family recipes and memories of get together with friends. So many old traditions and new experiences have involved food and loved ones. But then I remembered that something dies so that we can live. Even vegan diets kill animals in a very real sense as wild habitats are cleared for food production. The deepest sense of respect for this was learned as a child when the piglet I raised, hugged, rode on, loved, Was butchered. The bunnies we raised and the chickens, the deer and fish we harvested were a real reminder and the beautiful brown eyes calves my cousins showed and sold at the county fair. The reality of the circle of life is ugly and precious and is why I give thanks not just for my food, but to my food.