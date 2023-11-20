Previous
Who by pandorasecho
11-20-23
Who are you thankful for having in your life?
Yes.
I’m thankful for everyone who has been in my life. The great ones, the unnoticed and even the Glenn Harris years.
Looking back so many have added joy, some have added strength and courage, resilience and determination but if they’ve been in my life, there has usually been something worth having that I gained by knowing them.
Of course I have been amazingly blessed in my family, and my extended family and my chosen family. I’ve also been harassed by some fairly strong enemies, which at the time I thought I’d rather do without, but it’s taught me to love myself when others only see someone worth hating.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1230% complete

Beverley ace
This is really amazing to see, beautiful.
Beautifully done
November 20th, 2023  
