Who

11-20-23

Who are you thankful for having in your life?

Yes.

I’m thankful for everyone who has been in my life. The great ones, the unnoticed and even the Glenn Harris years.

Looking back so many have added joy, some have added strength and courage, resilience and determination but if they’ve been in my life, there has usually been something worth having that I gained by knowing them.

Of course I have been amazingly blessed in my family, and my extended family and my chosen family. I’ve also been harassed by some fairly strong enemies, which at the time I thought I’d rather do without, but it’s taught me to love myself when others only see someone worth hating.