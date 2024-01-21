Previous
Next
Weave by pandorasecho
Photo 4553

Weave

I don’t weave very much anymore because I don’t own a loom. Back in college I was the teaching assistant in the weaving lab.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh my goodness… how brilliant it’s such a skill.
January 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
So cool
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise