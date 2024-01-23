Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4555
Wet
I chose no jacket because it was kind of warm, but we walked for about 90 minutes in the redwoods in a downpour. But honestly we have had 26 inches of rain so far in the first 22 days of this year.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6763
photos
63
followers
65
following
1247% complete
View this month »
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
Latest from all albums
2162
4552
4553
2163
4554
2164
4555
2165
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st January 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jan24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close