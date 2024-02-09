Previous
Long by pandorasecho
Photo 4572

Long

Long wall, Chang chun. An old memory from a favorite time as exchange students at Beijing Teacher’s college.


In its entirety, the Great Wall, or to give it its Chinese name Wan Li Chang Cheng, stretches over 10,000 li or 5,000 kilometers And the Chinese name means 10,000 li long wall

But in China, “Long” is a dragon and this begins the year of the Dragon.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise