Photo 4587
Surf's up
Today was 60* and sunny. So I had to get outdoors.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
for2024
,
feb24words
